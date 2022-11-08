Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

ZM opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

