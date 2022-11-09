13,911 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iQIYI by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

