174,063 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vroom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at $14,157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vroom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vroom by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,183,123 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.53. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

