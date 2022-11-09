20,968 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fastly by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Fastly by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $114,349.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $114,349.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,508 shares of company stock worth $741,131. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly Stock Down 3.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

