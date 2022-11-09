28,296 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

