28,303 Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.07. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.