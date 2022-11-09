28,990 Shares in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 69,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of VWE stock opened at 2.25 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.22 and a twelve month high of 12.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 3.46 and a 200 day moving average of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 76.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VWE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 5.08.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.