30,806 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

