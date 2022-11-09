38,641 Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

CCCC stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.97. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

