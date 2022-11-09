49,778 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 689,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 172,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $18,467,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

About SoFi Technologies

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

