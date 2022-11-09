5,042 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

