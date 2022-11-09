68,528 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

