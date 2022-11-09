83,137 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 55.5% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 355,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Price Performance
NYSE ING opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
