Acacia Research (ACTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 167.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4,670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,109 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

