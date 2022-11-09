AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $144.88

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.88 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 105.78 ($1.22). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.27), with a volume of 9,410 shares trading hands.
AdEPT Technology Group Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £27.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.88.
AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile
AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.
