Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ADNT opened at $37.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,951,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,407,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

