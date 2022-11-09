ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADTN stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $996.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

ADTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

