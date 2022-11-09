Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NYSE WMS opened at $85.11 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,988 shares of company stock worth $57,129,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,001,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

