AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,994 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 256.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,994 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

