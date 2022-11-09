AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 146.3% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 428.9% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

