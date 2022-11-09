AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 653.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COM stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.