AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,900 Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 6.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

IPWR stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Ideal Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

