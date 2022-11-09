AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,490 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

PPH stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

