AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,398 Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPUC stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

