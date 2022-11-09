AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 173 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,713,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

MASI opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

