AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,804,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,791,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,612,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 240,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

