AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $172.35. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

