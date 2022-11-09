AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 604 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8,445.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 944,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after buying an additional 933,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 182,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

