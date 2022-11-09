AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in UGI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 511,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UGI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 0.7 %

UGI stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at UGI

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.