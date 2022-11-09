AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

