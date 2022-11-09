AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

