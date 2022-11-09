AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $16,145,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

