AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.91.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average of $269.04. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

