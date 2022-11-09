AE Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

