AE Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $96,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000.

UTF stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

