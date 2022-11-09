AE Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,270 shares of company stock worth $15,921,756. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NYSE:HES opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.17. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.