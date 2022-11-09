AE Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

