AE Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,033,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,899,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $538,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

