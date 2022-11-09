AE Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCG opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.