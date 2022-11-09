AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

Associated Banc Price Performance

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

