AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 231,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 124.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Up 4.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KD stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

