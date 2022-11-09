AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IXJ opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.