AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 565,625 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

