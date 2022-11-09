AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

VFC stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.