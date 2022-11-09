AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,357,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 205,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,035 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRK opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

