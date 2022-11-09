AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after acquiring an additional 452,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $155.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

