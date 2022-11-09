AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,061,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

