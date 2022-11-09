AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.