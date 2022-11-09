AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 748.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of REMX opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.79.

