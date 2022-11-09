AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

NYSE ROP opened at $416.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.